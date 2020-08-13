Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Increases By 100.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 1,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.