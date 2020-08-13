Short Interest in ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Decreases By 84.6%

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 13,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

