Short Interest in ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 86.8%

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of AHCHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 13,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

