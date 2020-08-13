Short Interest in ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Expands By 827.8%

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 827.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 13,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,722. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

