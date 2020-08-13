Short Interest in Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Declines By 95.4%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the May 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGTK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 460,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Argitek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Argitek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

