Short Interest in Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Declines By 95.4%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the May 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AGTK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 460,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Argitek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
Argitek Company Profile
