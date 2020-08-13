Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading Down 14.5%

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) shares traded down 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $48.89, 1,360,283 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 440% from the average session volume of 251,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,227,247.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,886 over the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shutterstock by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

