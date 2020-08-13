Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,014,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.01. 12,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.