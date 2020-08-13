Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,293. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $167,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simmons First National by 56.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

