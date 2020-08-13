SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SINA. ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. SINA has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -128.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. AJO LP purchased a new position in SINA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in SINA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SINA during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SINA by 58.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SINA by 477.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

