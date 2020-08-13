SIX (SIX) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, SIX has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $1.84 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.01788126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00187392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00126729 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

