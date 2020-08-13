SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.37. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1,828.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.