Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Issues Earnings Results

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 126,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.