South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,875,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

