South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

Get South State alerts:

SSB traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 9,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.