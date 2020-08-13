Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 2,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

