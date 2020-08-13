SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after acquiring an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 961,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

