SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Lessened by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,776 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.