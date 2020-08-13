SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,474. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

