Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s stock price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.92, approximately 12,399,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 2,543,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

