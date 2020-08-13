Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 2.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Square by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 9.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Square by 47.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Square by 18.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.32. 285,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,784,861. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 231.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

