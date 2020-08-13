STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SLFPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $$13.96 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 131.31%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

