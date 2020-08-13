Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.18. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 269,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stein Mart by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 605,899 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stein Mart in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 245,426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stein Mart by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

