Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,763 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 355,888 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

