Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Blink Charging Call Options (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 5,059 call options.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,287 shares of company stock worth $129,781. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 87,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $322.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

