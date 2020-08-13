Stryker (SYK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $202.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Stryker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/31/2020 – Stryker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $227.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Stryker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $190.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,280. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Stryker Co alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.