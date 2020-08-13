Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.30. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 590,592 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

