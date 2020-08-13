SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading 26.6% Higher

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) shares traded up 26.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

