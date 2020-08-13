Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

SYKE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,092. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

