Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

