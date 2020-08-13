Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.
