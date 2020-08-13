SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

SYSCO stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

