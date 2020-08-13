T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.59. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 135,350 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.