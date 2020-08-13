Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $3,552,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

TRHC traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

