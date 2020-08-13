Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.36.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $3,552,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
TRHC traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
