Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 4,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $470,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 741,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,622,670.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,850. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

