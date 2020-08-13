TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 732.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after acquiring an additional 832,998 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,415,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,214,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,836 shares of company stock worth $17,485,352. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

