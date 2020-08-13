TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 9.8%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.93, approximately 519,148 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 396,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRKR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get TapImmune alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.04.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.