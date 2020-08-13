TCF National Bank Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AT&T by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,858 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 711,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,813,496. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.