TCF National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TCF National Bank increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

ABBV stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 366,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

