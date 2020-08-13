TCW Group Inc. Sells 364,671 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 364,671 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $277,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.77. 285,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.