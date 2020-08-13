Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a sell rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $850.06.

Shares of TSLA traded up $58.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,613.00. 674,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,205,570. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,353.71 and its 200-day moving average is $880.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla’s stock is going to split on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,677 shares of company stock valued at $66,292,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

