Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), 65,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 330% from the average session volume of 15,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tharisa from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Tharisa from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 million and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.02.

In related news, insider Carol Bell acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,670.15).

Tharisa Company Profile (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

