The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its growth has been driven by its expertise in acquiring real estate or leasing post-acute care operations and transforming them into market leaders.Its spin-off of its home health and hospice business is expected to help it meet the patients' requirements as well as enhance shareholder's value. Its solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. The company raised its 2020 guidance, which should instill investor's confidence in the stock. However, it has been suffering from rising expenses that keep draining its bottom line. Decline in occupancy remains a concern. Its adjusted operating earnings of 78 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8% and improved 44.4% year over year owing to revenues.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 5,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock valued at $175,624. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

