Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.06. 56,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,618. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.40 and a 200 day moving average of $340.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

