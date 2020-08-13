Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Down 8.9%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.59, approximately 973,239 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,164,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

TLSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiziana Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $294.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

