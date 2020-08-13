TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Cut by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 186.5% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

TJX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. 165,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,516. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

