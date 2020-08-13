TLW Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,326 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $527,971,000 after acquiring an additional 449,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 391,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

