TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $131.70. 306,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

