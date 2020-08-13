Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.55

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$74.55 and last traded at C$73.42, with a volume of 43487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at C$6,361,529. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$1,470,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,194.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.