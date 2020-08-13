TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
TowneBank stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,219. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.
