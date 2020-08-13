TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,219. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

