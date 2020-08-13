TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock Price Down 14.5%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) traded down 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28, 2,327,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 1,133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

