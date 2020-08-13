TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 4,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $379.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.95. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $26,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,820. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 1,044,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

